It looks like there could be another blossoming celeb romance on the horizon.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were seen looking cozy on a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night in pictures shared by the Daily Mail.

The pair enjoyed dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

Noah kissed Lipa goodbye before the pair parted ways at the end of the night.

An onlooker told the publication: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.

“They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

The dinner date came before Noah announced he was leaving “The Daily Show” on Thursday after seven years.

In a special message to the viewers, Noah shared of the anniversary, “One of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the night, and even today waking up, was a feeling of gratitude.”

He continued, “There’s so many people who make this thing come together. And I want to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years. It’s been wild. It’s been truly wild.”

ET Canada has contacted Noah’s rep for comment.