Mila Kunis is telling her sober side of her husband, Ashton Kutcher‘s “I love you” story. ET spoke to Kunis at the premiere of her new film, “Luckiest Girl Alive”, where she confirmed Kutcher’s story, dished on the film and more.

Earlier this week, during a new episode of his Peloton interview and marathon training series, “Our Future Selves”, Kutcher spoke to Kenny Chesney, about the hilarious way his hit song, “You and Tequila” helped him drunkenly profess his love to Kunis for the first time.

“I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, ‘You and tequila make me crazy,'” Kutcher recalled. “And I told her I love her, and she said, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'”

And sure enough, Kutcher did, telling Kunis the next day that he indeed still felt the same way he did the night before during his drunken romp.