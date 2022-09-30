George Clooney joked that he’s had enough of his friend Julia Roberts after the pair filmed “Ticket to Paradise” in Australia together.

Clooney chatted to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show”, with him telling the host about the rom-com: “It was fun for us to go shoot it. Julia is a good friend.”

He joked that they all stayed on Hamilton Island, but Roberts was there alone so she ended up hanging out with Clooney’s family quite a bit.

Clooney told Colbert, “At some point, that gets a little annoying because she’s not there with her family.

“She comes up every morning and we have to bring her food and drive her around. At some point it’s like, ‘Julia Roberts leave me alone.'”

Clooney and Roberts have been friends for years and have starred in multiple movies together.

Elsewhere in the interview, Colbert spoke about the time he stayed at Clooney’s house in Lake Como, Italy, admitting he got a lot drunker than he intended.

“That was a fun night,” Clooney smiled. “Sasha (Baron Cohen) and Isla (Fisher) were there, they showed up in lederhosen.”

“They were tanked,” Colbert admitted, as Clooney laughed: “The funny part about that is that’s that joke, you show up and that’s funny but then there’s a whole night you [have] got to wear that outfit. That’s not fun.”

Clooney also told the host how his five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander don’t know how famous he is yet.

“We really kind of sheltered them from that,” he shared. “My son, his favourite character is Batman and I told him, ‘You know, I was Batman’ and he said, ‘Yeah, not anymore.’

“And I was like, ‘If you knew how right you were.’ I tried to destroy that franchise. I almost did,” Clooney joked.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.