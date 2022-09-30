Six seasons and a movie is finally a reality as Peacock announces that the long-awaited “Community” film is officially in the works.

According to the streamer’s announcement, the upcoming movie — based on the beloved NBC sitcom that ran from 2009 until 2015 — will reunite series creator Dan Harmon and exec producer Andrew Guest, with the project landing at Peacock after what was described as “a highly competitive situation.”

In addition, original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are all on board.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

“Community was light years ahead of its time when it premiered on NBC in 2009 and we are thrilled to once again visit the brilliant minds of Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest and this impeccable cast. We are grateful to Peacock, our partners at UTV and to all the zealous fans who have cherished this iconic show,” added Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures Television Studios.

“This franchise is the very definition of community,” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “We’re excited to bring the band back together and continue the journey of these beloved characters.”

Three members of the original cast who won’t be returning are Chevy Chase, Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, who played community college students Pierce Hawthorne, Tory Barnes and Shirley Bennett, respectively.

Chase was at the centre of numerous reports alleging he clashed continually with his co-stars and series creator Harmon, with his character ultimately killed off, and wasn’t expected to return.

Glover, on the other hand, left the show in order to pursue his musical career via his rap persona, Childish Gambino, and other projects.

Brown hasn’t divulged why she’s not involved, but she did take to Twitter to offer her congratulations on the announcement. Last month, however, she indicated her interest in reprising her role, but admitted reassembling the cast was a logistical nightmare.

“It’s like how do you work out a schedule where you can get Donald Glover, or Gillian Jacobs, or Danny Pudi all together in one place at the same time again?” she told Collider. “So, I think that is the biggest jigsaw puzzle to put together, but every puzzle can find its way to completion. So, I believe that it’s going to happen, I don’t know when, but there are talks right now, currently.”

Brown’s comments were seconded by Brie, who sparked further rumours when she teased that “legitimate conversations” were taking place and that “wheels are turning.”