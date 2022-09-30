Kate Middleton revealed what her kids think of her and Prince William’s engagement photos in a sweet exchange with royal fans this week.

The Princess of Wales visited Wales for the first time with her new title and was seen in a social media clip greeting one fan who waved a flag with one of her old snaps on it.

READ MORE: Prince William Tells Heartwarming Story About Attempting To Go Incognito On A Train During Visit To Wales

She said, “Oh my goodness that’s from our engagement! We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that so it’s extraordinary.

“And the children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy you look so young!'” she added, referencing her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The royal gushed, “It’s nice coming back to Wales because it was where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it’s been a really special day.”

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton Visit Wales For First Time As Prince And Princess of Wales

Kate and William lived in Anglesey for three years between 2010 and 2013 while William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

The Prince of Wales popped the question to Kate while they were on a trip to Kenya back in 2010.

The pair announced the news a few weeks later, sharing a photo of Kate in a navy blue wrap dress, showing off her sapphire and diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to William’s brother, Princess Diana.