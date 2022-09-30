Cher is really living her best life at Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday night the 76-year-old actress and singer made her second surprise appearance, attending Rick Owens’ show.

The night before, Cher surprised everyone by walking the runway to close out the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a black spandex outfit with platform boots.

Arriving at the Owens show last night, she wore a rock-inspired look with plaid skirt and pants, along with a black sweater with a zipper, and leather fingerless gloves.

Cher
Cher – Photo: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

She topped it all off with a big velvet fedora and a large bow and blonde hair, completing it all with another pair of black platform boots.

On Wednesday, after walking the runway at the Balmain show, Cher took to Twitter to celebrate.

She was one of more than 100 models who walked the runway that night, including icons Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner and more.