Cher is really living her best life at Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday night the 76-year-old actress and singer made her second surprise appearance, attending Rick Owens’ show.

The night before, Cher surprised everyone by walking the runway to close out the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a black spandex outfit with platform boots.

Arriving at the Owens show last night, she wore a rock-inspired look with plaid skirt and pants, along with a black sweater with a zipper, and leather fingerless gloves.

Cher – Photo: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

She topped it all off with a big velvet fedora and a large bow and blonde hair, completing it all with another pair of black platform boots.

On Wednesday, after walking the runway at the Balmain show, Cher took to Twitter to celebrate.

JUST HAD BEST TIME,

ON STAGE…FELT GREAT‼️

SHOW WAS PROBABLY

BEST FASHION SHOW

“EVER”‼️MODELS WERE BEAUTY FROM ANOTHER UNIVERSE🪐.CLOTHES 2 DIE 4..OLIVIER 2 DIE 4‼️

STAGE WAS CALLING ME

cher…..oh cher….come

Home….I HEAR YOU pic.twitter.com/roBUCRqSYk — Cher (@cher) September 28, 2022

She was one of more than 100 models who walked the runway that night, including icons Ashley Graham, Kylie Jenner and more.