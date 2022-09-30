AJ McLean isn’t afraid to admit he recently underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure.

The Backstreet Boys singer spoke to People about his time on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” when he revealed that he’s had liposuction on his neck.

“I am a completely different person, and it really all started [on] this show,” McLean said of his time on “Drag Race”, where he appears as Poppy Love.

“Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck,” he told the mag.

McLean explained how it all started with RuPaul’s makeup artist Raven suggesting he try taping.

He shared, “Genetically in my family, everybody has extra skin around our neck: my mom, my grandmother, my grandfather, my uncle, my aunt, everybody. And for years, I was growing a beard to hide it because I was very insecure. But the day we shot that episode, I got to see what I looked like with a jawline and Ru told me how beautiful I looked and I got so emotional. It really struck me.”

McLean then mentioned it to his wife Rochelle, who suggested the procedure. People claimed McLean underwent the FaceTite procedure, which sees a plastic surgeon use radiofrequency waves and liposuction to pull in loose skin.

“She found me an amazing doctor,” he revealed.

“I look 10 years younger… I just feel like a new human. And I’m so thankful for the show for giving me that little ounce of confidence to do something for myself that makes me feel so good.

“Without the show, I never would have done it. I would have just kept growing out a long beard and would have always been insecure about it. But now I can say for the first time, I love my profile.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, McLean spoke about his weight loss and recently celebrating a year of sobriety.

The musician told People, “I’ve struggled with drugs and alcohol issues for 25 years and in [September 2021], I got sober.

“It’s still a daily struggle still but it allowed me to finally dive into me. And when I walked on set [at ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’], I was so at ease because there’s a massive sober community there. I even had a couple of meetings while I was in rehearsals, which was phenomenal. I felt like I was home.”