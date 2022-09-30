Jessica Simpson is proud of her body, no matter what.

In a new interview with Extra, the singer and fashion mogul opens up about her weight loss and whether she’s gotten used to the public fascination with her weight.

“Oh, gosh, no,” Simpson said. “Would any woman? But Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ She was like, ‘I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.’”

Despite it all, she explained how she has come to own her body image in spite of what the public thinks.

“I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it,” she said. “I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance.”

Asked how she feels since shedding weight after having three kids, Simpson said, “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”