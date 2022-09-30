New music from Neil Young is almost here.

On Friday, the Canadian-American rock icon announced his new album with band Crazy Horse, World Record, to be released on Nov. 18.

Photo: Reprise Records

The artist also released the first of 10 new compositions, a single called “Love Earth”.

The song is available to stream on most platforms, though notably not on Spotify, which Young has removed himself from in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan.

World Record is described as “a cautiously optimistic meditation on the past, present, and future of our shared planet and what it means to live on it,” and “contains a wealth of wisdom, and the kind of poignant observations one can only be collected over an eventful life. The iconoclastic songwriter reminisces with gratitude about the gifts the Earth has given him and sets his sights on an uncertain future with hope that we can right this big, blue and green ship. He does so in a vital and unyielding fashion.”

The album was recorded live in order to capture Crazy Horse’s spontaneity and collaborative nature, and was mixed and produced by Rick Rubin.

Check out the full track list:

1. “Love Earth”

2. “Overhead”

3. “I Walk With You (earth ringtone)”

4. “This Old Planet (changing days)”

5. “The World (is in trouble now)”

6. “Break The Chain”

7. “The Long Day Before”

8. “Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)”

9. “The Wonder Won’t Wait”

10. “Chevrolet”

11. “This Old Planet reprise”