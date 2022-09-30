Greeting the royals is pretty complicated.

On Thursday night, Miles Teller appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and told Jimmy Fallon about getting to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“Right off the bat I messed up,” he confesses. “You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I’m like, ‘I’m going in, I’m going in.'”

But as Teller explained, it was hard not to be flustered by the royal couple.

“To their credit, they were very disarming,” he said. “I was lost. Prince William’s eyes… Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William I don’t know, I blacked out.”

He added of the Prince of Wales, “I think he’s a lifelong fan now. I was just picking up what he was putting down.”

Following the success of the “Top Gun” sequel, Teller is gearing up to host the season premiere of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday night.