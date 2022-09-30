Meghan King is getting candid about her past.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum opened up about her very short-lived marriage to Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens.

“What I learned about myself in my recent marriage was [that] I was in a position of, like, almost desperation to have a partner, and to have someone to raise these children with and bounce ideas off of and to share in beautiful moments and help shoulder the burden of more difficult moments,” she said. “I think through that desperation, I made a rash decision to get married quickly.”

Despite the marriage not working out, King said she took some key positive lessons from the experience.

“That taught me a big lesson that I need to figure out how to be good within myself and my children, our own little family unit,” she said. “It’s hard, but I cannot put them through that or myself through that again, and I won’t do it.”

King and Owens tied the knot in October 2021, only a month after they publicly shared that they were dating. Just two months later, though, the couple split.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” King wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”

Though she said that the marriage was a rash decision, King did tell Us that it was Owens who was actually pushing to get married.

“I didn’t wanna rush into it at all,” she explained. “It was not me. That was all him. I never even wanted to get married again, but, like, I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy.”