Coolio will be heard in the upcoming “Futurama” reboot, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that the rapper and actor recorded his performance prior to his death at age 59 on Wednesday.

As fans of animated comedy will recall, Coolio has voiced the recurring character KwanzaaBot since 2001.

Series producer David X. Cohen confirmed that the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper will be reprising KwanzaaBot and also recorded a rap that will play over the episode’s closing credits.

“All of us at ‘Futurama’ send our sincere condolences to Coolio’s family, friends, and fans. He was one of our favourite guests, always upbeat and enthusiastic,” Cohen said in a statement to EW.

“This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session,” Cohen added. “I thanked him for returning to do the part once again, and he said, ‘Everybody loves KwanzaaBot.’ It was an honour to have gotten the chance to work with him.”

Cohen also revealed that the episode will feature a special dedication to Coolio.