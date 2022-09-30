Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello are happy to announce they’re expecting.

The “Bachelor” stars shared the news of their first pregnancy with Us Weekly.

“We are 3 and 1/2 months along! I’ve been feeling quite nauseous with morning sickness, but each week we get more and more excited knowing baby is growing,” Quinn told the outlet. “[Our baby] is currently the size of a navel orange.”

Burrello was surprised by the news from his wife on his 30th birthday.

“I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it. When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!” she recalled.

As for now, the couple hasn’t decided whether they want to find out the sex of the baby or to leave it a surprise.

“We go back and forth on that decision. I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don’t know the gender because you’re so eager to find out! That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises,” she explained. “And we are grateful and so happy for a boy or a girl, but many of our friends are having boys so I think it would be fun for our baby to have friends their age they could go to summer camp with.”

Quinn and Burrello were wed in May 2021 after postponing their wedding once already due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They met after Quinn appeared on season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and were engaged by January 2020.

“But I am really excited to see what kind of little personality our baby has!” she answered when asked what she was most excited about. “And I can’t wait to nurture their creativity or interests whatever they may be.”