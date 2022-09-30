The new edition of “Fixer Upper” is the grandest yet.

On Friday, the first trailer premiered for HGTV Canada’s “Fixer Upper: The Castle”, in which hosts Chip and Joanna Gains take on a royal-sized new project.

Photo: Magnolia Network

“We own the castle,” Chip remarks in the trailer, referring to the century-old historic landmark located in Waco, Texas.

Photo: Magnolia Network

Describing it as “one of the most impressive properties” in the whole area, Chip admits that he’s been wanting to own it for two decades.

Photo: Magnolia Network

The couple’s aim is to bring the house, which has been left to languish for years, back to its original glory, but as Joanna says, “This is a way bigger renovation than we anticipated.”

Photo: Magnolia Network

As she explains, the reno will require keeping the original wood panelling throughout the property, but repairing the plaster mouldings, the leaky roof, replacing 100-year-old stone and more.

“Fixer Upper: The Castle” is premiering soon.