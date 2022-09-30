The new edition of “Fixer Upper” is the grandest yet.
On Friday, the first trailer premiered for HGTV Canada’s “Fixer Upper: The Castle”, in which hosts Chip and Joanna Gains take on a royal-sized new project.
“We own the castle,” Chip remarks in the trailer, referring to the century-old historic landmark located in Waco, Texas.
Describing it as “one of the most impressive properties” in the whole area, Chip admits that he’s been wanting to own it for two decades.
The couple’s aim is to bring the house, which has been left to languish for years, back to its original glory, but as Joanna says, “This is a way bigger renovation than we anticipated.”
As she explains, the reno will require keeping the original wood panelling throughout the property, but repairing the plaster mouldings, the leaky roof, replacing 100-year-old stone and more.
“Fixer Upper: The Castle” is premiering soon.