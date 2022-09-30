Welcome to the world, Rise Messiah! Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child on Friday, marking his third baby with Brittany Bell.

“Another Blessing!!!” Cannon shared on Instagram. “As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon paired the caption with a video of Bell’s baby shower and a photo of them and their two other children, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen.

“@missbbell has been the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey,” he continued. “She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay! As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️”

Cannon finished the caption by thanking Bell again, and pointing to his shared birth chart with their new son. “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!” he wrote.

Cannon announced Bell’s pregnancy in August with a dramatic photo from the couple’s maternity photo shoot, writing, “Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

