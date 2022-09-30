Shawn Mendes has some new music to share.

On Friday, the Toronto-born singer dropped his new single “Heartbeat”, from the soundtrack to the family feature “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”, which combines live-action, animation and music.

Not only does Mendes’ single appear on the soundtrack, he also lends his voice to the titular animated crocodile in the movie, which is based upon the iconic children’s book series.

In addition to Mendes, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Brett Gelman and Scoot McNairy.

“Got to write this song with some of my favourites,” Mendes wrote in a tweet, accompanying a behind-the-scenes video of him working on recording the track.

“The hardest part though is that when you are singing for a film instead of your own album, you really have to ace the nuances of the emotion behind every lyric and every note and match it to how the character will be portraying it on screen. That was a learning experience,” Mendes said of his screen role, via Rolling Stone.

“What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character,” he added. “I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to.”

“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” hits theatres on Friday, Oct. 7, the same day the film’s soundtrack drops.