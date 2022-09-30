Lisa Rinna is calling out her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star on social media.

The reality stars were embroiled in drama on the show recently when Kathy Hilton allegedly had an off-screen meltdown at the Caribou Club in Aspen.

Rinna was apparently the only cast member to witness the entirety of the breakdown.

Explaining more details behind the event, she took to her Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Lisa Rinna Reveals She Archived Instagram Post Supporting Garcelle Beauvais

“Crystal [Kung Minkoff] was helping me take KH out of the caribou club,” Rinna, 59, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. “Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van. She ended up calling me on our way out and saying go ahead take Kathy because she could not get her coat from the coat check in time and I was wearing my coat.”

She added that they “were trying to get KH out as quickly as possible.”

“Funny how Crystal is omitting all of that,” she added. “Just keeping it real peeps.”

Rinna then added several quotes that seemed to be referring to the situation, including, “People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.”

Another quote read, “The truth will always come out, so you might as well just be honest from the start,” while a third statement said, “If you don’t want anyone to find out, don’t do it.”

In a confessional during the show, Rinna admitted it was all a blur in the aftermath of the event.

READ MORE: Erika Jayne Takes Swipe At Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her ‘Evil’ Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama

“My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It’s way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” she claimed, via People. “I am not saying a whole lot ’cause I’m still in shock from what I experienced. It’s not something that I would’ve ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton.”

During the episode, Hilton claimed the outburst was due to her receiving the news her friend was dying from cancer, but Rinna wasn’t accepting the excuse.

“I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it with me,” Rinna said. “You can have your tears. You can do what you’re going to do but you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let’s talk about what you really did and let’s talk about some of the names you called people and we’ll go there if you want to.”