Jordan Peterson is reacting to being called a “hero” for the incel community.

The motivational speaker spoke with Piers Morgan yesterday on his Fox Nation show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” about “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde’s comments about Peterson.

Speaking on Chris Pine’s villainous character in the film, Wilde revealed he was based on the former professor.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels?” Wilde said previously in a conversation with Interview Magazine. “They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

Explaining further, she added that he “is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

When asked whether he felt the accusations were accurate, Peterson seemed to grow pensive as he responded emotionally, “Sure, why not?”

He continued, “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men. You know, what a terrible thing to do that is?”

“I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice,” Peterson cried. “It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category.”

The speaker offered a sympathetic view of the incel community as a group of isolated men.

“You get these casual insults, these incels — what do they mean? Is it like, well, these men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky and good for them,” he explained. “Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do, and everyone piles abuse on them.”

As for the implication of Wilde’s comments, Peterson brushed it off as a “low level” insult and admitted he was interested in seeing the film.

When pressed on his emotional reaction to the question, however, he said it stemmed more from the disparaging portrayal of these young men.

“It’s really something to see — constantly how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word,” he said. “And how easy it is to provide that. If you’re careful, you know, give credit where credit is due, and to say, you’re a net force for good if you wanna be.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is now playing in theatres.