Sarah Jessica Parker is paying tribute to her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, after he died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

“Godspeed. RIP. Strong like a bull. Til the end,” Parker captioned an old black and white photo of Forste on Instagram. “At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always.”

“We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years,” the “And Just Like That…” star concluded her Friday post.

The Broadway veteran passed away at age 76 from an undisclosed illness. In a statement shared by Parker’s family, they revealed that the actress’ stepfather had died from a “rapid illness.”

Since Parker was just 3 years old, Forste has been a presence in her life after he married her mother Barbara Parker.