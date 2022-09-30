Lil Nas X had to take a quick bathroom intermission during a recent concert.

Earlier this week, the rapper was performing in Atlanta when he suddenly left the stage to go to the bathroom. Keeping it real, Lil Nas told the crowd exactly what he was doing — taking a poop.

“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean s**t, so please forgive me. But I’m gonna be like a minute or two, and I’ll be right back,” he said in a clip captured by an audience member.

The next day, the “Industry Baby” rapper shared the fan video and tweeted, “lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

The emergency incident occurred during one of his two Atlanta concert stops on his Long Live Montero Tour. During one of the shows, Lil Nas’ dad, Robert Stafford, was among the audience.

Following the concert, the proud father took to Instagram to gush over his 23-year-old son.

“@lilnasx I’m beyond proud of you. Thinking back to this conversation we had about 4 years ago and to see your show last night, by the way was the best show I’ve seen since MJ,” Stafford captioned his Story, as seen in a screenshot image shared to Twitter.

“You was a kid with a dream and the determination to follow it. You was that one in a million,” he continued.

In another Story, Stafford made a raunchy joke while he appeared to reference a lyric from his son’s recent single “Star Walkin'”, that says, “Thankin’ God Daddy never wore a condom.”

“That moment I realized, @lilnasx was right. All these people are here because I didn’t use a condom,” Stafford wrote overtop a clip featuring the soundtrack. Lil Nas also retweeted the image of his dad’s Story, writing “LMFAOOO.”