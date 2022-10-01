Christian Bale has played Batman in three “Dark Knight” movies, battled lethal machines in “Terminator Salvation” and assassinated gods in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, yet the one thing he’s yet to do is appear in a movie set in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bale reiterated his desire for a role in the “Star Wars” franchise, and admitted it doesn’t even have to be a big role.

“All I ever wanted in ‘Star Wars’ was to be in a ‘Star Wars’ outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through,” Bale told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The real nerds who watched ‘Star Wars’ way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through,” Bale explained. “I wanted to be that guy. That was it.”

Of course, Bale noted that he wouldn’t turn down a larger “Star Wars” role if an offer came through.

“But look, if I’m fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah,” he said. “What a delight that would be.”

As Bale explained, he’s been a fan of “Star Wars” since he was a child.

“I’ve still got the [action] figures from when I was little,” he revealed. “I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did ‘Empire of the Sun’, and now, she runs the ‘Star Wars’ universe.”