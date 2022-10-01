Miley Cyrus is sharing a special remembrance of the late Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 earlier this year.

Cyrus took to Twitter to share a brief voicemail she was left by the Foo Fighters drummer, who was also her neighbour.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Fills In For Foo Fighters At Lollapalooza Brazil, Dedicates Show To Taylor Hawkins

“Miley, it’s Taylor. Heard you’re moving — waah!” Hawkins says in the recording, mock crying over the prospect of losing Cyrus as a neighbour.

“I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard,” Hawkins adds. “You could kill that one.”

A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbor. Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life. pic.twitter.com/ngZDrJGDJ4 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 28, 2022

“A personal request from the legend himself. #TaylorHawkins my friend, my idol…. My neighbor,” she wrote in the caption. “Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.”

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts To Include Special Guests Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher And Others

She followed Hawkins’ advice when she joined Def Leppard for a performance of “Photograph” at a tribute concert honouring Hawkins at Kia Forum in Los Angeles this week.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus, Pink, Alanis Morissette & Many More Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At L.A. Memorial Concert

In followup tweets, she shared her thoughts about honouring Hawkins at the tribute show, and shared a video of her performance, in which she traded verses with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

“I miss Taylor so much like everybody else,” Cyrus wrote. “It was such an honor to celebrate him last night and perform w @DefLeppard So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband!”

Last night was the most special way to remember the MOST special person! @foofighters forever 🦅 pic.twitter.com/b6IWuyCo5K — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 28, 2022

In addition to Cyrus and Def Leppard, other performers at the L.A. tribute show included Foo Fighters, Stewart Copeland, Josh Homme, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen guitarist Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen and more.