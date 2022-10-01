Taylor Swift may be set to release a controversial collaboration with Drake, according to a new report.

As The Sun writes, the unreleased song was allegedly recorded for Swift’s 2017 Reputation album, and is said to include lines directed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, with whom both Swift and Drake were feuding at the time.

According to The Sun, Swift is planning to include the “secret song” on her rerecorded Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as she continues to record new versions of the albums she made for the Big Machine label after the masters for those works were purchased by Scooter Braun.

“Taylor has pivoted her focus to rerecording Reputation and she has come across this song she made with Drake, which never saw the light of day,” a “music insider” told The Sun.

“She knows that everyone is going to think it is about Kimye because it was her row with them which inspired a lot of Reputation,” the source continued. “But this one is far more direct than the other songs, which was why they didn’t decide to release it in the first place.”

Swift and West famously feuded after the release of his 2016 track “Famous”, in which he rapped the now-notorious line about Swift claiming “I made that b***h famous.”

“It’s no secret that both Taylor and Drake have had tumultuous relationships with Kanye, so they didn’t hold back when it came to recording,” added the source. “Obviously she is totally over the whole thing now but this is one which fans will want to hear.”

While West and Kardashian claimed that they informed Swift of the lyrics before the song was released, Swift alleged otherwise, insisting she’d been blindsided by “Famous”.