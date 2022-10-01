Alex Rodriguez was hit with some pretty tough questions when he sat down for an interview with Chris Wallace, host of HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”.

Getting straight to the point, Wallace asked Rodriguez: “Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she [Jennifer Lopez] was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?”

The former MLB star got a laugh out of the personal question. “First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me,” he replied, as reported by CNN.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez Talks Relationship With Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez & Life After Their Split

“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” he continued.

“That’s it?” Wallace asked. “That’s it?” A-Rod responded.

The broadcast journalist then went on to ask Rodriguez, 47, if he considers himself “good husband material” or if he just likes the chase.

“I think when you look at my life, Chris, I mentioned when I was 15 years old and I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country. And at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way, at 24, I get a $250-million contract, and probably, I lost my way a little bit and I became A-Rod… So in my 20s, early 30s, [I was] probably not the best,” he replied, referring to his 2014 suspension from the MLB after he was caught using performance-enhancing drugs.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez Is A Proud Dad After Daughter Natasha Sings The National Anthem At A Miami Baseball Game

Although A-Rod called it “the most embarrassing moment of my career,” it was a mistake that he’s since forgiven himself for.

“I think I’m gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes,” he added.