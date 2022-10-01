Lea Michele brought Broadway to television when she appeared on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

The former “Glee” star is currently starring in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl”, replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, the role originated by Barbra Streisand in the original run of the hit musical in 1964.

During her appearance on “Tonight”, Michele performed the show’s most show-stopping number “People”, which became a hit for Streisand when the song was released as a single.

Michele also sat down for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon to share her excitement at being back on the Great White Way after more than a decade.

“I’ve been wanting to come back to Broadway for so many years, I was gone for 15 years, ‘Spring Awakening’ was the last show I did,” Michele explained. “To be back and to be in the show that I’ve loved for so many years, but I’m such a fan of this production. Incredible cast. Incredible score.”

Michele has been receiving raves for her performance, with the show setting a box-office record by grossing $1.64 million during her sold-out first week, and she hasn’t been shy about declaring Fanny Brice to be her all-time dream role.

“Now I’m doing it,” Michele told Fallon. “I’m 36 now, and the story of ‘Funny Girl ‘spans through the course of many years. You see her love and her loss and her failures and her successes and becoming a mom and a wife… I feel like at this point being where I am right now, it’s just perfect. Timing is everything and I am so grateful.”