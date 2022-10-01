Though Kate Hudson is the Goldie Hawn’s daughter, the actress is not trying to “emulate” her mother’s career by any means.

“Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people,” Hudson, 43, told E! News. “Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world.”

“There’s no emulating mama’s career,” the actress added. “She’s an original. She’s an icon. It’s a different generation.”

Hawn, 76, has been a star in Hollywood for over five decades since finding fame on the sketch comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”, which premiered in 1967. Since then, Hawn has gone on to star in numerous films and television shows and is an Academy Award-winning and Golden Globe-winning actress for her performance in 1969’s “Cactus Flower”.

However, Hudson does look up to Hawn for advice and is inspired by one area of her mother’s life that she tries to integrate into her own, especially when it comes to raising her three children.

“I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out,” Hudson shared. “I think that’s important.”

Hudson is a mother to son Ryder Robinson, 18, with Chris Robinson; son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

When it comes to her own acting career, the actress continues to forge her own path. In her latest film “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon”, Hudson plays an exotic dancer “with unusual powers who escapes from a psychiatric hospital,” as per Deadline‘s report.

“I’m not so sure my mom’s ever made a movie like this,” Hudson joked.