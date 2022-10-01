American actor Ralph Macchio arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ralph Macchio doesn’t know much about the new “Karate Kid” movie, despite having lead the first three franchise films as Daniel LaRusso from 1984 to 1989.

The actor, who reprises the character in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”, revealed he knows just as much as fans do, which is that the forthcoming film — described as “the return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” — is to be released on June 7, 2024, as per a Sept. 16 announcement from Sony.

“I know no other information,” Macchio told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “It’s too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real time as you’re asking me this question.”

As for the actor’s own involvement in the film, he’s silently hopeful that he’ll be able to do some more waxing on and waxing off.

“I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it,” he continued. “We’ll talk when I know what’s going on.”

“Cobra Kai” co-creator Jon Hurwitz also revealed that he has zero involvement in the film as details are being kept under wraps.

“The guys and I would love to make ‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ movies and hope to someday,” Hurwitz tweeted on Sept. 17. “But this one isn’t from us or focused on the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”

In the meantime, Macchio is focusing on the future of “Cobra Kai”, which released its fifth season earlier this month on Netflix. Although a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, the 60-year-old actor is “feeling pretty confident.”

“People seem to love the show and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down. I think we’ll have the opportunity to let the stories evolve,” Macchio said.

The actor is also gearing up to debut his memoir Waxing On, which hits bookshelves on Oct. 18.