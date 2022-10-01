After months of rumours speculating new music from longtime rap collaborators Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper confirmed that a new album is on the way.

While appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s “Know Mercy” podcast, Snoop looked back on his friendship with Dre from their collaborations in the early days to more recent collabs like the full-length album they began working on this summer.

“You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” the rapper told Smith. “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

When asked why they chose that name as the tittle, Snoop comically replied, “[Because] the first album was Doggystyle.”

In August, rumours began to circulate about a potential project from the rap duo after they were spotted in the studio together with Eminem.

Snoop further teased the joint effort in multiple interviews including one with ET where he revealed, “We’re cooking up a little something.”

“I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again,” he continued. “It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doing something, we’re working on something.”

In 1992, Dre released his first single since having parted ways from renowned Hip hop group N.W.A. The track called “Deep Cover” featured Snoop, which also marked their first collaboration. They went on to team up again on Dre’s debut album The Chronic, followed by Snoop’s Doggystyle, as mentioned above.

Earlier this year, Snoop and Dre reunited for a live performance together during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and more.

Fans will have to patiently wait for the duo’s anticipated new album as more details are still to come.