The Netflix release of “Blonde” has been met with controversy over director Andrew Dominik’s depiction of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas), with critics and viewers alike slamming the film using such descriptives as “sexist,” “exploitative,” “detestable” and “cruel.”

Add Emily Ratajkowski to the long list of those criticizing the movie.

On Friday, the always-outspoken actress and model took to TikTok to share a scathing video decrying “Blonde” for both exploiting Monroe’s memory and fetishizing the pain of women.

READ MORE: Adrien Brody Defends ‘Blonde’ Amidst Backlash: ‘It’s Brave And It Takes A While To Digest’

Admitting she hasn’t yet seen the movie, Ratajkowsi admitted she’s “not surprised that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death.”

As she continues, Ratajkowski compares “Blonde” to media reporting of such women as Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and Princess Diana, taking society to task because “we love to fetishize female pain… We obsess over dead girls and serial killers,” she says.

@emrata So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. Bitch Era 2022 ♬ original sound – Emrata

“And I think as women, I can say for myself for sure, I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life so that it feels like something that can be tended to that’s kind of sexy,” she explains.

“I want that to change,” she adds. “But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize.”

READ MORE: Ana De Armas ‘Didn’t Understand Why’ Marilyn Monroe Film ‘Blonde’ Was Rated NC-17

She concludes by stating, “So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off. I’m gonna be in my witch era — 2022, baby, is my b***h era. I think we should all be in our b***h era… yeah, I’m just gonna get angry.”