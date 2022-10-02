Adam Levine (L) and bassist Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 perform during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adam Levine isn’t shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal.

Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s “The Event” fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, along with H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull. Last year’s inaugural party raised more than $2.8 million to benefit underserved children.

During the benefit, Shaq joined Levine and his band on stage to perform their hit “This Love.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

And expect to see a lot more of Levine in Vegas. It was recently announced that Maroon 5 is set to have their own residency in Sin City, M5LV The Residency, which will kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August.

Last month, Levine found himself embroiled in controversy after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the singer had an affair. Included in the videos were screenshots of their alleged conversation where Levine — who is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo — compliments her looks and asks if he could name his unborn child after her.

Following the accusations, Levine took to his personal social media to release a statement and deny the cheating allegations but admit to being inappropriate.