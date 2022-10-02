Terry Bradshaw made a big personal announcement on Sunday’s edition of “Fox NFL Sunday”, responding to fan queries after he became visibly short of breath during last week’s pre-game show.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw said at the top of the show.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news,” he revealed.

However, he added, he experienced another cancer scare soon after.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumour in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumour, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston,” he explained.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he added. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

The NFL Hall of Famer’s co-hosts shared their support.

“I gotta say, TB, and everybody here, we know what you’ve been going through, and you are the ultimate teammate, and you know we love you, and you hold this show together. Regardless of all that, we’re just so happy that you’re here, and we’re happy that you’re cancer free,” offered Michael Strahan.

“And I think you’re gonna give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar,” he added.

Strahan lightened things up by taking a playful shot at his longtime co-host and fellow NFL veteran.

“But I also — I’m just curious as to why it took this for people to ask what’s wrong with you after all these years?” he quipped.

“Some of us have been asking that for several years,” co-host Curt Menefee chimed in.

“You’ve been through a lot, partner,” added Long as the rest of the group laughed.