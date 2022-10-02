Click to share this via email

Grenadier Guards accompany the Queen's gun carriage as they march through the Streets of London while people bid their last farewell to Queen Elizabeth

One of the guardsman who walked alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during her state funeral has died.

18-year-old Jack Burnell-Williams was found unresponsive on Wednesday, at Hyde Park Barracks in London, The Guardian reported.

Tragic news ‘Wonderful’ soldier, 18, who walked alongside Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession is found dead at his barracks. Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, played a key role in the royal send-off as one of the men who protected her coffin. @HCav1660 😢 pic.twitter.com/Q1XMTg12Qc — ASA Forces Charity 🇬🇧 (@AncreSommeScot) September 30, 2022

“It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks,” an army spokesperson told The Guardian. “Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Burnell-Williams served with the Household Cavalry and walked with Elizabeth’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

His death was “unexpected,” but is not being treated as suspicious.

Metropolitan Police told People, “Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner.”

According to The Independent, the soldier’s mother shared on Facebook, “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”