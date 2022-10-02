Katie Couric is spreading breast cancer awareness.

On Friday, the former “Today” anchor shared a post on Instagram marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging followers to get their necessary checkups.

“The Screen Queen (lol) is here to remind you all to get your annual mammogram (❗️and ask your radiologists if you have dense breasts and need additional screening❗️),” she wrote. “I was six months late getting mine and was shocked when I found out I had stage 1A breast cancer. Early detection is so important to a favorable outcome.”

“This #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, help me spread the word that screening saves lives,” Couric continued. “Share a photo with whoever or whatever inspires you to put your health first, and share it on social using the hashtag, #IScreenYouScreen. I will repost you! Here are two of my reasons… what are yours?”

She included in the post a photo of herself enjoying a day in the sun with daughters Ellie, 31, and Caroline, 26.

The post came just days after Couric revealed in a post on her website that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

“When I called back, Dr. Drossman picked up right away. ‘Your biopsy came back. It’s cancer. You’re going to be fine but we need to make a plan,'” she shared. “I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head.”

Couric had surgery in July, followed by radiation treatments in September, recently completing her final round.