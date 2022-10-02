Lynne Spears is trying to set things right.

Over the weekend, Britney Spears’ mom reached out to her daughter to apologize, commenting on one of the singer’s Instagram posts.

“I’m not perfect, I’m me,” Britney wrote in the post, before addressing the issues she has had with her family related to her old conservatorship and more.

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” she wrote. “For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure, but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok!!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me.”

In her comment on the post, Lynne apologized and urged her daughter to get in touch with her personally.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you,” she wrote. “Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne previously reached out to Britney over the summer, writing in a post on Instagram, “Britney, your whole life I have tried to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and would never turn my back on you.”

She added, “This talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”