A bowl full of almonds is more Yolanda Hadid’s style.

The mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid shared a hilarious video on her TikTok account of her adventures with almonds.

Set to Rosalía’s “Bizcochito”, the video shows Yolanda with a bowl of almonds, sitting around the house eating them, taking a ride with the in a golf cast, feeding them to horses and goats, and more.

Yolanda captioned the post with the hashtag “#worstmomever.”

The hashtag is a reference to the backlash she’s gotten over the years from an old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene involving daughter Gigi.

In the exchange from 2013, the pair were fasting, and Gigi told her mom over the phone that she was feeling “really weak” and that she’d “had like, half an almond.”

Her mom responded, “Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well.”

Commenters on the TikTok video called the post “iconic” and joked, “you ate more than half.”