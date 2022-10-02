Hardy is asking for prayers after his tour bus got into an accident.

On Sunday, the country singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share the news about the accident, which occurred overnight as his bus was heading home from a concert.

“There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,” he shared. “Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

As for his own condition, Hardy wrote, “I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost up at a couple of shows.”

Finally, he added, “Please keep out road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Fans and followers sent their well wishes in the comments.

“Man. So sorry to hear that… hope you all recover 100% ASAP!” one person wrote.

Another added, “Praying for your driver and a full healing in everyone’s body!!”