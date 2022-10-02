Ringo Starr is minding his health.

On Saturday night, the 82-year-old former Beatles drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mic., but cancelled the show at the last minute, citing illness.

“Tonight Ringo and His All Starr Band (featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Hamish Stuart, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette) are very disappointed to announce that they will not be able to play their show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, MI tonight,” the casino shared in a Facebook post.

“Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled. Ringo does not have Covid. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.”

Hours later, the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota announced that Starr’s show there would also be postponed due to his illness, adding, “Ringo does not have COVID-19.”

The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed. Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Es3BsM0HWX — Mystic Lake Casino (@mysticlake) October 2, 2022

Starr and His All Starr Band are on their North American tour, with their next show scheduled for Tuesday in Winnipeg.