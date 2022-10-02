“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is slamming rumours that her husband, Terry Dubrow, is having an affair.

Heather took to the comments section of a post by a “Real Housewives” fan account, Bravo Housewives, which alleged that Heather was skipping out on filming the next season of the series due to the cheating rumours that are swirling online.

“According to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating! Do you believe this? 🍊,” the fan account captioned the post.

Heather kept her response short and simple, writing, “This is not true, on any level.”

In Deux Moi’s post, the celebrity gossip page claimed that Heather has not been seen filming with her colleagues “for weeks,” adding that rumors of Terry’s “affairs” have surfaced.

ET spoke to the Dubrows back in March about their family, leading by example in their marriage and celebrating 25 years together.

“I think in terms of our journey, we’ve seen and done it all,” Terry said at the time. “I’ve lost millions of dollars, OK? I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve felt so bad about myself, I gained so much weight and I was going through such a self-loathing period where I didn’t feel attractive enough to be intimate with this beautiful woman. And so, we have over the years learned how to identify our problems, how to fight well.”

“When we fight now, we say– all right, at least I do, I can’t speak for Heather, I’ll have her speak in a minute — but I say, don’t say it, don’t push that button,” he continued. “It may be a feel-good to do it. ‘Don’t go there, Terry, because that’s going to escalate this and now, we’re going to have two weeks of misery…’ So, I’ve learned a lot.'”

The couple, who work together both on screen and off, tied the knot in 1999 and share four kids together, Nick, 18, Max, 18, Cat 15 and Coco, 11, and have been open about their approach to raising children and to handling life’s “little problems,” whether that be in their marriage or otherwise.

Terry called out the couple’s “Bu-Jew” philosophy, taking the best of Buddhism and Judaism and applying those qualities to their lives. “We try to be very mindful of what’s going on in the moment,” he said. “And to a certain degree, the more you are together, the more aware of those little problems that can spring up, that are under the surface, that may become a big problem.”

“Looking back on our quarter of a century together here, I feel like I wish we had some of the tools that we have now,” Heather added. “At this point, what we’ve realized is most things don’t matter. Save the actual fighting and animosity and argument for when there is actually something to argue about. Petty little things, we’re good with that.”

