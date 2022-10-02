Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Solange is a real-deal ballet composer now.

In an Instagram post, Beyoncé congratulated her sister on the premiere of her score for New York City Ballet.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Narrates Gatorade Commercial Celebrating Serena Williams

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyoncé wrote. “You are a visionary and one of one.”

Solange is the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.

“The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep,” Beyoncé said, adding, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

READ MORE: Read Beyoncé’s Personal Note To Madonna After Release Of Their ‘Break My Soul’ Remix

The line refers to a lyric from her song “Cozy” off her most recent album Renaissance.

Solange wrote the music to the ballet piece titled Playtime, choreographed by Gianna Reisen, wwhich premiered during Lincoln Center’s Fall Fashion Gala created by Sarah Jessica Parker.