Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Now that’s a height difference!

After performing at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Maren Morris posed for photos with the basketball legend himself.

READ MORE: Maren Morris ‘In Tears’ Over Callback For ‘Wicked’ After Submitting Self-Tape Audition

The country singer posted one of those photos on her Instagram feed, really highlighting the height disparity between the two.

“Tall Guys,” she wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Launches T-Shirt Line Benefiting Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

In the comments, singer Michelle Branch wrote, “Omg. You win.”

“There is nothing better than this on the internet today!” another fan wrote.

According to Wonderwall, Morris is 5 feet, 1 inch, which O’Neal is famously two feet taller than at 7 feet, 1 inch.