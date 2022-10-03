Julia Fox rocks a biker-chic ensemble as she poses for photographers at the Alexandre Vauthier Paris Fashion Week show. The actress teams a leather jacket with matching gloves, a long black skirt, and eye-catching accessories.

Julia Fox is getting candid about her struggles with ADHD and OCD. In a new video shared on TikTok, the 32-year-old actress spoke about the difficulties she’s faced while dealing with both the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, which she said she only recently realized she suffers from.

In the video, a fresh out of the shower Fox answers a fan who asked, “Can u make a video about navigating ur career while being neurodivergent?”

“It’s been very difficult,” the “Uncut Gems” star replied. “I have bouts of like, great productivity, where I’m on top of the world and just feeling like I’m invincible. And then, I have moments of like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can’t f**king move.”

While Fox said she hasn’t spoken much about it, she shared that dealing with ADHD, a chronic condition including attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness, has been tough.

“I’ve never really talked about it, but like, ADHD is really tough,” she continued. “I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I’d always want them to reach to 10, and if I’m not smoking weed, I’m literally counting.”

OCD, on the other hand, is a disorder characterized by the Mayo Clinic as “unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead to compulsive behaviours.” Fox said she’s been using marijuana to manage her OCD symptoms, though she admitted that hasn’t exactly been helping her ADHD and productivity.

“So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD,” Fox, who was rocking bleached-blonde bros said. “Ugh, it’s just too much.”

From her mental health to her romantic life, Fox has been keeping it real. Earlier this month, Fox spoke to ES magazine about her reasons for ending things with Kanye “Ye” West, and the “red flags” that led to their breakup.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” Fox replies. “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

Crediting the birth of her son for changing her for the better, she adds, “Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

As for the speculation that her relationship with West was all for publicity, Fox replies with a laugh, “That’s such bulls**t. He got my number through a mutual friend, period.”

West and Fox were first linked after they were both at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, Florida. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone.

Shortly thereafter, PDA pics of the pair were released in Interview magazine. In the accompanying interview, Fox said she and West had an “instant connection.”

They then took their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and back to Miami, before circling around again to New York, where they celebrated Fox’s 32nd birthday together in early February. Then on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, news broke that the pair had called it quits on their whirlwind romance, with a rep for Fox confirming the split to ET.

