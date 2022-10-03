Click to share this via email

Tom Brady is back on the field.

On Sunday, the quarterback played at home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in their first game since being forced to evacuate last week due to Hurricane Ian.

Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen was once again not seen in the stands to support her husband. She has not been in the crowd all season, amid rumours the couple have been enduring marital difficulties.

Sources recently told CNN that the couple have been “living separately” as they sort through issues.

The couple’s kids were present at Brady’s prior game, on Sep. 25, against the Green Bay Packers.

“Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects,” a source told People.

They share two kids — nine-year-old Vivian Lake and 12-year-old Benjamin Rein — while Brady shares 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Ahead of Sunday night’s game, Brady shared an adorable video of daughter Vivian having a horseback-riding lesson on his Instagram Story.

He followed it up with a photo of a Halloween tombstone prop reading “Anyone who dates my daughter,” along with the caption, “I want to be crystal clear about this,” and some cry-laughing emojis.