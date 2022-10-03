Though Kanye “Ye” West and Kim Kardashian‘s romance may be over, that doesn’t mean he can’t still get some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Khloé sat next to Ye and Kim’s 9-year-old daughter, North West, snapping a selfie with her niece from the show.

Khloé Kardashian and North West — Photo: Instagram/ KhloeKardashian

Both Khloé and Kylie posted videos from the show, which took place on a mud-covered runway. Kanye made his grand entrance wearing black boots and an Army-inspired jacket over a black hoodie with a black mouthguard featuring the brand’s name in white.

Kylie, 25, wore a hot pink feather-covered Balenciaga gown and oversized white and black shades to the event as she continued to wow with her bold looks at Paris Fashion Week. Khloé, 38, rocked spandex black pants and a black bomber jacket with oversized shades. The Good American designer shut down one photographer’s request to take photos without the shades, writing on her Instagram Story, “It’s a hard no lol they were part of the vibes.”

Photo: Instagram/ KylieJenner

Earlier in the day, Ye was seen arriving at the show with his younger children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The kiddos recently supported their mom, Kim, at Milan Fashion Week when her collection Ciao Kim with Dolce & Gabbana premiered. Khloé was also on-hand for the event.

Kim posted a sweet shot of herself and her four kids at the glam event, writing, “Amore.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021. The exes have had their share of ups and downs over the past year as Ye has publicly spoken out against Kim, especially during her nine-month relationship with ex Pete Davidson. But the exes were spotted interacting at their daughter North’s basketball game last month.

Several days later, Ye gave a rare interview on “Good Morning America”, discussing the split and his frustrations with his ex.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” he said. “But also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

