Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Wakanda is facing a new fight for its future.

On Monday, Marvel dropped the official trailer for the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which picks up the series following the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman.

READ MORE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Drops First Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

While the initial teaser for the film, released earlier this year, centred on the loss of the star, the new trailer gives a much better sense of the plot and action.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,” the official description reads.

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

The trailer also introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan.

READ MORE: Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Won’t Return For ‘Black Panther 2’

Coming in the closing moments, the trailer also reveals the new Black Panther armour, rumoured to be worn by Wright’s character.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theatres Nov. 11.