Beyoncé stars in an irresistibly energetic new ad campaign for Tiffany & Co.

The upbeat video is set to Bey’s song “Summer Renaissance” — the last track on her seventh studio album Renaissance –– and features several dancers, including herself, wearing gorgeous gems from the luxury jewellery retailer.

The promo supports Beyonce’s recent ad campaign “Lose Yourself in Love” with Tiffany & Co., with whom she has a year-old partnership. The project follows last year’s “About Love” campaign, released in August, in which the singer starred with her hubby Jay-Z. Now, Beyonce is front and centre in the new film, inspired by ’70s club culture.

Throughout the minute-long clip, Bey shines in a variety of signature Tiffany & Co. jewels, like the 10-carat round brilliant diamond ring. The Grammy-winning artist also wears a custom 18-karat gold necklace, specifically created for the campaign, that was made three times bigger than the original graduated-link piece from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection.

The black-and-white film, directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek, was shot using a rare 65 mm camera. According to Tiffany & Co.’s Executive VP of product and communications, Alexandre Arnault, the film was conceptualized as an exploration of fearless creativity.

“‘Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance,” he said. “Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honoured to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

Tiffany & Co.’s ongoing partnership with Mr. and Mrs. Carter supports its About Love Scholarship Program — a collaboration with Beyonce’s BeyGOOD charity and Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. The specialty retailer pledged $2 million in scholarship funds for students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in creative fields like the arts.

While Beyoncé has yet to release an official music video for her latest album Renaissance, the new campaign video serves as a close second and even features the holographic horse pictured on the album cover.