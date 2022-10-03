Lindsay Lohan is back!

On Monday, Netflix shared the poster and the first official images from the upcoming holiday movie “Falling for Christmas”, starring Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

Netflix

“A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” the official description reads.

Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan and Chase Ramsey – Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.

In an interview with Netflix’s in-house website Tudum, Lohan talked about what drew her to the film.

“It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies,” she says.

The actress describes her character Sierra as “extravagant, temperamental, glamorous.”

Chord Overstreet – Photo: Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.

She also revealed that she did some stunts for the film.

“All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films,” Lohan said. “When I’m flying off the hill, attempting to ski well and not doing it.”

The movie is being directed by Janeen Damian, with whom Lohan will also be teaming on the upcoming supernatural rom-com “Irish Wish”, in which she will play a bridesmaid who makes a wish that turns her into the bride.

“Falling for Christmas” premieres Nov. 10.