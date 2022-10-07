Click to share this via email

Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes and Nicki Minaj each dropped new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – October 7th, 2022

Charlie Puth – “Loser”, plus Charlie (Album)

Shawn Mendes – “Carried Away” from Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Nicki Minaj – “Little Miss – The Fine Nine Remix” ft. Skeng, Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez and London Hill

Carly Rae Jepsen with Rufus Wainwright – “The Loneliest Time”

Nickelback – “Those Days”

Ellie Goulding, Sigala, Alok – “All By Myself”

Crash Adams – “Destination”

Citizen Queen – “Break Up”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Maisie Peters – “Not Another Rockstar”, The Beaches – “My People”, Rêve – “Whitney”, Ceara Cavalieri – “Liar Liar”, St. Lucia – “Gimme The Night” plus Utopia (LP), Lily Rose – ‘Whatcha Know About That“, Darren Hayes – “All You Pretty Things” plus Homosexual (ALBUM), JAMIE – “3D Women” plus One Bad Night (EP), The Jins – “Stay Please”, MARIS – “Heavenly Bodies”, NGHMRE – “Fear & Love”, Walk Off The Earth & Tenille Townes – “Tomorrow Can Wait”, Clean Bandit with French The Kid & Rema – “Sad Girls”, Gryffin and Tinashe – “Scandalous”. easy life – “FORTUNE COOKIE”, ToBi – “Flowers” and Faouzia – “Habibi (My Love)

Keep On Your Radar:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Tove Lo – Dirt Femme (ALBUM)

Tove Lo’s fifth studio album Dirt Femme is set for an October 14, 2022, release.

Taylor Swift – Midnights (ALBUM)

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she announced her 10th studio album Midnights, which is set for release on October 21, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.

Arctic Monkeys – The Car (ALBUM)

Arctic Monkeys make their grand return with their new album The Car on October 21, 2022.

Louis Tomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson announces his new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.

Nickelback’s new album Get Rollin’ drops November 18, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on January 27, 2023. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.