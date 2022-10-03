Good afternoon, angels! Drew Barrymore’s got news — the actress is ready to reprise her role as one of Charlie’s iconic angels.

Barrymore revealed that she’d easily say yes to a third installment of the “Charlie’s Angels” films, which she starred in alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, should the opportunity ever present itself.

“I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn’t [do a third movie],” she said during the Sept. 30 episode of the “Drew’s News” podcast. “I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes.”

She also noted how Liu, her former co-star, was recently asked the same question — whether or not she’d be on board for a third film.

“I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning. And she was at Comic-Con for the new ‘Shazam’ movie and they asked her, ‘Would you do a ‘Charlie’s [Angels] 3′?’ And I was on the edge of my seat,” Barrymore told guest, comedian Benito Skinner.

In July, while speaking with Extra at San Diego Comic-Con, Liu said, “I think we teamed up as moms,” when asked about the potential onscreen reunion.

“It’s really nice that we’re all moms now since that time, and it’s just a different phase in our lives,” she added.

“Charlie’s Angels” made its film debut in 2000, followed by the 2003 sequel “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”. Over the years, Charlie’s trio remained close in real life.

In September of 2020, Liu and Diaz were Barrymore’s first-ever guests on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. The year prior, the gal pals reunited in Los Angeles for Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony where she received her pink star on Hollywood Blvd.