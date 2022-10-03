Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign the visitors book as they attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Fife, to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town.

King Charles is poking fun at an incident that occurred a few weeks ago when he burst open a pen.

On Monday, during Charles’ first public engagement with Camilla, the queen consort, he quietly joked about how unpredictable pens can be while signing a visitor’s book at a council meeting in Dunfermline, Scotland.

In video footage, shared by Daily Mail London’s royal editor Rebecca English, Charles is seen signing the book before he hands his wife the pen.

“These things are so temperamental,” he says with a subtle laugh.

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline to formally mark the conferral of city status on the former town, ahead of a visit to Dunfermline Abbey to mark its 950th anniversary, in Fife, Scotland, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. — Photo: CP Images/ Andrew Milligan/PA via AP

The king’s remark follows a mishap he had with the writing tool on Sept. 13, a few days after he acceded the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth’s passing on Sept. 8.

During that signing ceremony, Charles had an unfortunate experience with a leaky pen after the “bloody thing” got ink onto his hands. The clip of the humorous moment quickly went viral.

Charles and Camilla appeared to be in good spirits as they travelled to Dunfermline to celebrate the historic city’s new status.