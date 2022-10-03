Seth Rogen has an unusual smoking buddy in mind.

Speaking at the 10th annual Hilarity for Charity carnival, the Canadian comedian shared Barbra Streisand was at the top of his list for celebrities to share a joint with.

“She told me she smoked weed with Peter Sellers,” said Rogen, via People. “Which is amazing. Truly remarkable.”

READ MORE: Pete Davidson, Sebsastian Stan, Seth Rogen & More Tapped For GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’

“Barbara Streisand actually has the coolest story of someone smoking weed out of anyone I know,” he continued. “Because I don’t know anyone who’s smoked weed with anyone cooler than Peter Sellers.”

His wife Lauren Miller Rogen gave her approval, adding, “I want to be in her basement” when asked what the ideal situation would be for their hang out.

Rogen and Streisand were co-stars in the 2012 film “Guilt Trip”, but according to the legendary singer, she’s smoked marijuana once.

“One night I really did it onstage when I was doing the Forum concert in the ’70s, it was part of my shtick,” she said during a Variety interview in 2021. “I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that’s why.”

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Is Putting A Stop To One Man’s Hilarious Attempt To Get Noticed By Weed-Smoking Celebs

It’s unlikely Streisand will touch the substance again based on her reaction to the experience.

“I tried it once and I didn’t like the way it made me feel,” Streisand added. “So, I never did it again.”